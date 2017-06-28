Five kittens rescued from abuse and attempts to light them on fire last month in Prince Albert, Sask., have died.

"It's a very sad ending," said Liana Maloney, manager of the Prince Albert Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

"They fought very hard to stay with us. Sometimes despite the best efforts we can't do anything about it."

The kittens were taken into care in mid-May after someone saw children throwing one of them into the air.

By the time they were all accounted for, there were five kittens in total — two of which had blisters and singed fur after children tried to light them on fire.

Maloney said after initially doing well, the kittens' health began to decline quickly.

A veterinarian diagnosed the kittens with feline leukemia virus. Two of them died and Maloney said the other three were euthanized so as not to make them suffer further.

Maloney said the kittens simply didn't have the strength to fight back against the virus on top of everything else.

"That would have a lot to do with their ability to fight it off. I mean their immune systems are already in overdrive and they've been battling their other injuries on top of it so I just don't think their systems were able to handle it," she said.

Maloney said the loss was particularly tough as she was also fostering the kittens, who came into care without a mother.

"They came to work with me and came home with me every day. I fed them every two hours all the way through," she said.

"They were just the sweetest little cats."

Maloney says the children involved have been found. She said as they are all minors, officials with the local fire department and other agencies are working with them and their family.