The Saskatchewan Rush is hoping some 14,000 fans wearing "bunny hugs" can break the world record for the biggest group hug tonight.

The Saturday lacrosse clash between the Rush and the Vancouver Stealth in Saskatoon has been dubbed "Bunny Hug Night," inspired by the unique-to-Saskatchewan nickname for a hooded sweater.

"Of course, bunny hugs are a huge part of Saskatchewan culture so we're encouraging fans to wear their bunny hugs to the game and we thought this would be a fun record to try and break," said Rush media spokesperson Brandon Urban.

"It brings everyone together. It is going to be a very powerful Saskatchewan moment."

The current record for the biggest group hug was also set in Canada in 2010, when 10,554 people embraced at an event called the Bear Hug III in Ottawa.

Presented by Tourism Saskatoon, Saturday's attempt at the SaskTel Centre will be held in the second half of the match.

"It's not as hard as it may sound. Everyone will just have to put their arms around each other and make sure that we're all linked with one another," said Urban.

He said the goal is to win bragging rights for Saskatchewan, and he hopes the record will stay in the province for a long time.