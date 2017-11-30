A bullet fired into a transformer was found to be the culprit of a two-hour power outage south of Tisdale early on Sunday morning, causing $100,000 in damage.

SaskPower spokesperson Jordan Jackle said that crews were called about the outage at 5:30 a.m., with a passerby reporting seeing a sparking pole in the area.

"When our crews got there, they noticed a bit of oil on the ground underneath the power pole," he said. "That was kind of the first moment they realized that the transformer had been punctured there."

The crews quickly discovered the reason 400 customers in the area no longer had power, as Jackle said "two clear bullet holes" could be seen in two of the voltage regulators.

This kind of damage is rare, Jackle said, but he stressed that any interaction or contact with power lines could pose a risk of serious injury.

"A transformer left alone doesn't present a danger, but when it is damaged in a way like this, there is a possibility it could explode," he said.

"So all of our equipment needs to be treated with respect for that very reason."

SaskPower has informed RCMP about the damage, and Jackle encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call Tisdale RCMP or CrimeStoppers.