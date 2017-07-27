A 59-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly bulldozing a home with two people inside.

The home is located near Calder, Saskatchewan, which is roughly 50 kilometres east of Yorkton.

RCMP responded to the call around 9:15 p.m. CST Tuesday and arrested the man who was operating the bulldozer.

The man is known to the property owners and was transported to hospital with minor injuries, according to a RCMP news release.

The residence sustained significant damage, but the occupants escaped unharmed.

The man, who is from the R.M. of Calder, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, assaulting a police officer and one count of intimidation of a justice participant. He faces 12 charges in total, such as mischief.

He will appear in a Yorkton provincial court Thursday morning.