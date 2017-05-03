Some tenants in two buildings on Regina's Toronto Street could be facing eviction after a company put 11 units on the property without proper authorization, the city says.
According to the City of Regina, 2022 Toronto St. and 2024 Toronto St. are zoned to have a combined total of four units.
The houses are located in the Heritage area, a few blocks north of the Regina General Hospital.
While zoning rules state that each property can only have two living units, one building currently has six, while the other has five.
Before renovations, 2022 Toronto St. was a two-unit house, and 2024 was a single-family unit.
Construction company Egware Homes Inc. replaced them with the current buildings, according to a report by city administration.
Egware was charged under the Planning and Development Act with illegal land use with respect to both properties. A trial is scheduled for next week, the city says.
The company was also convicted of building without a permit in connection with 2024 Toronto St. It was told to get the proper permits or restore the property.
More recently, Egware has proposed turning the two developments into two four-plexes.
It applied to the city for "contract zoning," which would cover just the two properties.
The matter was on the agenda at Wednesday's planning commission meeting at City Hall.
However, administration officials are advising against the deal.
Among other things, they say there's not enough parking for eight units.
The city acknowledges that some tenants could be evicted if the contract zoning is not granted.
"If not approved by [Regina city council] and the court decision is in the city's favour, the use of property will be confirmed illegal and some tenants would be required to vacate as a result," the report says.
Whatever the planning commission decides, city council will have final say on May 29.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.