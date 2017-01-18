Saskatchewan's own Buffy Sainte-Marie will be recognized for her humanitarian efforts at the JUNO Awards this year.

The 2017 Allan Waters Humanitarian Award is given out annually to Canadian musicians that have made philanthropic efforts and have made a positive impact on society.

After a career spanning more than 50 years, Sainte-Marie will be recognized for her dedication to protecting Indigenous communities and intellectual property.

The singer, born on the Piapot Plains Cree First Nation, is no stranger to the JUNOs. At the awards last year her album Power in the Blood won Aboriginal Album of the Year.

Past award recipients include Neil Young, Sarah McLachlan and Rush.

The award will be given out April 1 at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa.