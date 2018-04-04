CBC Saskatchewan will be home to all your budget coverage on April 10.

The provincial budget will be presented by Finance Minister Donna Harpauer, starting around 1:30 p.m. CST.

Follow the budget

Watch online: Live-streamed analysis and reaction online at CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon.



Watch on Facebook: CBC's Adam Hunter and Stephanie Taylor will be live from the rotunda at the legislative building to bring you comprehensive coverage on the CBC Saskatchewan Facebook page.

Watch on TV: Watch CBC Saskatchewan news, hosted by Christy Climenhaga, for context and analysis. The program runs 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CST.



Check your TV service provider for channel or watch online.



Listen: Live on CBC Radio One (540 AM; 102.5 FM in Regina; 94.1 FM in Saskatoon) or listen online.

CBC Saskatchewan will be live from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on budget day. Tune in again on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for additional budget coverage.



Twitter: Follow CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon on Twitter and join the conversation by using #skbudget18.

Facebook: Follow CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon on Facebook.