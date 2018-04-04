Saskatchewan budget 2018: How to follow CBC's coverage
CBC Saskatchewan will be home to all your budget coverage on April 10.
The provincial budget will be presented by Finance Minister Donna Harpauer, starting around 1:30 p.m. CST.
Follow the budget
Watch online: Live-streamed analysis and reaction online at CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon.
Watch on Facebook: CBC's Adam Hunter and Stephanie Taylor will be live from the rotunda at the legislative building to bring you comprehensive coverage on the CBC Saskatchewan Facebook page.
Watch on TV: Watch CBC Saskatchewan news, hosted by Christy Climenhaga, for context and analysis. The program runs 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CST.
Check your TV service provider for channel or watch online.
Listen: Live on CBC Radio One (540 AM; 102.5 FM in Regina; 94.1 FM in Saskatoon) or listen online.
CBC Saskatchewan will be live from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on budget day. Tune in again on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for additional budget coverage.
Twitter: Follow CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon on Twitter and join the conversation by using #skbudget18.
Facebook: Follow CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon on Facebook.
