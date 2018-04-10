The Saskatchewan government is set to release its first budget since Scott Moe replaced Brad Wall as premier in January.

The 2018 budget will also be the first released with Donna Harpauer as finance minister — making her the second woman to do so in that role.

Many will likely be watching to see what steps the government will take to meet Moe's campaign commitment to balance the provincial budget by 2019.

PST increases and job cuts could be among the budget strategies for clearing the provincial deficit of almost $600 million, a University of Regina economist said last week.

The budget announcement is expected to be a more sombre affair than usual as the province comes to terms with a bus crash that killed 15 people associated with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Question period at Saskatchewan's legislature was cancelled Monday and Tuesday in the wake of the crash.

The light-hearted tradition of the finance minister unveiling a new pair of shoes the day before tabling the upcoming budget was also cancelled.

The budget is scheduled to be presented by Harpauer around 1:30 p.m. CST.

