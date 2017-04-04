Canadian rock superstar Bryan Adams will break in Regina's new Mosaic Stadium at a special concert in May.

Alt-rockers Our Lady Peace and country music star Johnny Reid will join Adams at the inaugural concert.

"Bryan Adams has played some of the biggest and best stadiums in the world," said Mayor Michael Fougere in a news release.

"We are thrilled that he will give us an amazing show and play a big role in helping us tune up our concert stage before we officially open new Mosaic Stadium on Canada Day."

The concert will be the second test event held at the new stadium. In October, the University of Regina Rams played the University of Saskatchewan Huskies before 16,500 fans.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Saturday through ticketmaster.com and the Brandt Centre box office. Tickets will range from $55 to $100 plus fees.

The concert will be held May 27.