CBC News has obtained lesson notes of a Saskatoon Grade 8 student which don't match an account of that lesson recently given by Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre.

Eyre came under fire for a speech she gave in the legislative assembly on Nov. 1. In it, she said her Grade 8 son brought home a history assignment which denigrated his ancestors.

"He'd copied from the board the following facts which were presented as fact: that European and European settlers were colonialists, pillagers of the land who knew only buying and selling and didn't respect Mother Earth," she said.

Another student in that class, and the student's mother, shared the student's notes with CBC News in the family's living room Sunday.

A photo of the notes taken be another student in the class. (Submitted by Liz James)

According to that student's notes, the worksheet in question outlined the "traditional perception of land" by First Nations and Western European peoples. The First Nations section included points such as "a continual relationship of interdependence with the land." The European section included points such as "Land can be bought, owned and sold."

Neither the teacher's worksheet nor the student's detailed notes from that day contain words like "pillager" or "colonialist."

A second page asks students to write the responses given by the class. The four themes the student noted are peace, nature, different cultures and diversity.

Eyre could not be reached Sunday for comment.

"It would make sense for her to resign," said Liz James, a Saskatoon blogger who has been writing about Eyre's comments .

James says that, intentionally or not, Eyre appears to have misled the legislature on a matter of tremendous public importance

"You do not suggest sweeping changes to the curriculum, particularly such painful, loaded and inflammatory ones, based on your kid's homework, because there is a real chance you might have just misunderstood the situation," James wrote.

James and others worry Eyre's comments could set back Saskatchewan's nationally-recognized advances in treaty education.

Thunderchild First Nation Chief Delbert Wapass said Eyre's comments were reminiscent of the minority-bashing tactics of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation said in a statement that Eyre's comments "could serve to divide communities and create unsafe space for Saskatchewan teachers and students."

When questioned about the tone of her speech Tuesday, Eyre said: "One thing one might discuss is, should there be a specific course on … Indigenous history, history of residential schools and treaties and so on, in a high school-level course as opposed to maybe more infusion into social studies?"

