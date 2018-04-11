Broncos' collision claims 16th victim, as athletic trainer dies from critical injuries

Dayna Brons, the lone woman aboard the Humboldt Broncos' team bus, has died, after sustaining critical injuries in the April 6 team bus crash.

Family and friends had been waiting anxiously, hoping to see the 25-year-old athletic trainer pull through after she suffered serious head trauma, as relative Dale Brons told The Canadian Press on Tuesday.

At the time, he said she had undergone two surgeries, and was on a breathing apparatus.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, her family confirmed in a statement that she had died peacefully.

"She was surrounded by those she loved and those who loved her," the statement said.

More to come.