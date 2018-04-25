Brightenview changes its mind about buying land at the GTH

CBC has learned that megamall developer Brightenview Development International has had a change of heart regarding plans to purchase additional land at the troubled Global Transportation Hub.

The leader of the Saskatchewan Party, Brad Wall, says he would like the private appraisal which led the GTH to pay $103,000 an acre in the controversial GTH land deal, to be released publicly. (CBC News) During the 2016 election campaign, then-Premier Brad Wall regularly touted the sale of 30 acres of GTH land to the company for $256,000 an acre as proof that "taxpayers are making money" at the government owned transportation and logistics hub.

But more than two years after announcing the sale, Brightenview has only taken title to ten of those acres, where it is currently building a warehouse. Now it appears it may not be purchasing the rest.

In an email to CBC, a spokesperson for the GTH wrote "Brightenview recently made a business decision to lease additional land instead of the purchase they initially planned."

"While a change from the original land sale agreement, we welcomed their continued investment and promotion of Saskatchewan."

CBC asked Brightenview why it had changed its plans but the company hasn't responded.

GTH now a landlord

Instead of Brightenview buying additional land, the GTH is purchasing property and then leasing it to Brightenview.

"In order to accommodate the lease arrangement, title to these 10 acres was transferred last month from Ministry of Highways to the GTH," the spokesperson wrote.

In February 2016, Brightenview had agreed in principle to buy the land for $256,000 an acre, which would amount to $2.56m for the 10-acre parcel.

The GTH says it will pay the ministry $260,000 for that 10-acre parcel, the equivalent of $26,000 an acre.

The GTH is paying the provincial government almost 10 times less than Brightenview had originally agreed-to in principle. (CBC)

The GTH says Brightenview's lease rate will be calculated based on the $256,000-an-acre valuation.

When asked about Brightenview's plans for the additional 10 acres, the GTH referred CBC to Brightenview officials who haven't replied to emails.

First Brightenview tenants expected this spring

Brightenview has erected what the GTH's website describes as an "80,000 square-foot warehouse that will anchor Brightenview Developments International Inc.'s trade complex" on the 10 acres the company originally purchased.

The building will house a series of small condo-style units where Chinese wholesalers will be able to display their wares to North American retailers. Those wholesalers will be marketing a range of products such as home decor, consumer electronics and office supplies.

According to the GTH, Brightenview has already sold 120 of those units and "the first group of tenants are anticipated this spring."