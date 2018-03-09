The final spot in this weekend's playoffs at the Tim Hortons Brier curling championship in Regina is up for grabs Friday.

The top four teams after Friday's action will advance to the playoffs with a shot at Sunday's final. As of Friday morning, Northern Ontario (8-1), Canada (8-1), Ontario (8-1) had all clinched spots and Alberta (7-2) needed only one more win to guarantee entry.

Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Wild Card still have shots at a playoff position, but each team needs to win both games today and hope for Alberta to lose both of its remaining games to force a tiebreaker.

The 2 p.m. CST games include:

Canada (8-1) vs. Northern Ontario (8-1).

Ontario (8-1) vs. Alberta (7-2).

Wild Card (5-4) vs. Saskatchewan (5-4).

Manitoba (5-4) vs. Nova Scotia (4-5).

The 7 p.m. CST games include:

Manitoba (5-4) vs. Wild Card (5-4).

Nova Scotia (4-5) vs. Saskatchewan (5-4).

Ontario (8-1) vs. Canada (8-1).

Alberta (7-2) vs. Northern Ontario (8-1).

CBC Saskatchewan's Peter Mills is at the Brier, tweeting the latest updates.

The mobile-friendly link to Peter's live blog is here.