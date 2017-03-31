Being asked to be a bridesmaid is an honour, but it can be a costly experience.
On the big day, there's hair, makeup, shoes and, of course, the bridesmaid dress. That frock can be an expensive purchase, and it's rarely one of your choosing.
For many women, it's a dress that's only worn once.
But Saskatchewan-born entrepreneur Kaleah Barker has a solution to that: renting that bridesmaid dress.
"There's a gap here," said Barker. "Men have been able to rent tuxes for years, so why can't women rent dresses?"
McKewen has been a pageant queen and has a closet full of dresses that have been worn only once. She realized that bridesmaid dresses are the same.
Renting generally costs less, and the dress won't be stuck in your closet for an eternity.
"When you think about the amount of waste that happens in weddings, this is one way we can potentially reduce that," said Barker.
Dress rentals cost $50 to $150. Baker said the rental fee includes shipping and cleaning.