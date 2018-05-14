Correctional worker testifies it was 'constant battle' to get nurse to jail where Breanna Kannick died

A correctional worker who was on shift the morning 21-year-old Breanna Kannick died in her cell testified it was a "constant battle" to get a nurse to the jail.

Laura Davies, now an employee at a jail in Milton, Ont., had worked as an officer at the White Birch Remand Centre for two and a half years.

She was one of three people on shift who attended to Kannick on Aug. 20, 2015.

Like previous witnesses testified, Davies said Kannick, who was being held on drug charges, was going through opioid withdrawal.

"She was a very, very thin girl," Davies said, who also testified to knowing Kannick had been vomiting and experiencing diaherra.

During Monday's testimony, the six-member jury heard from Davies there was no regular nurse on duty and no doctor visits at White Birch.

"It was a struggle getting a nurse there."

"It was a constant battle," Davies testified, also saying "it was a mess."

Jurors heard that unlike Davies' time at White Birch, there is a nurse "there at all times" at the facility where she now works.

Davies also said White Birch was "very understaffed."

Nurse time limited

According to Davies, jurors heard, there would be days with no nurse present at the facility, and when there was, the nurse would only be there for limited hours, like to hand out medications.

On the morning of Kannick's death, Davies said it was busy as staff were getting ready for some of the inmates to be transferred and taken to court, which occurred on Thursdays and Tuesdays.

She testified going to Kannick's cell several times.

At one point, Kannick said she wasn't feeling well and asked for juice.

Davies testified she asked a nurse, who had arrived that morning, permission to give Kannick juice, which the nurse granted.

She then tossed it on her bed.

Black substance seen pouring out of Kannick's mouth

The jury heard from Davies many of those who went though White Birch were coming off drugs.

However, Davies said on her last visit to Kannick's cell that Kannick was lying on her side, head off the bed with a "black coffee grain" like substance pouring out of her nose and mouth.

"That's when I knew something was not right," she testified.

After that, Davies said she, another correctional worker and a nurse immediately attended to Kannick.

She said the nurse instructed them to perform CPR. The jury heard Davies' CPR had expired earlier that August.

Davies said she told that to the other worker present, but not the nurse.