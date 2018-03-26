Inquest into Breanna Kannick's death at Regina remand centre set to begin

The inquest into the death of Breanna Kannick is set to begin monday morning in Regina.

The 21-year-old died in August 2015 while in custody at the White Birch Female Remand Unit in Regina, Sask.

Kannick went into medical distress and was found unresponsive in her cell. She was in custody after she failed to appear in court, and was scheduled to have a bail hearing on the day she died.

The inquest is scheduled for March 26 to 29 at the Holiday Inn on Prince of Wales Drive in Regina, starting at 10 a.m. Monday.

An inquest is held if a person dies while in custody, unless a coroner determines the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable. The inquest provides a public hearing to examine the details surrounding the death.

A six-person jury will have evidence sworn before them, and they may also make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.