'I thought she was getting better': Nurse on duty recounts final moments of Breanna Kannick's life

A nurse who led the resuscitation efforts on Breanna Kannick, who died in a jail cell in 2015, testified Tuesday at an inquest into Kannick's death.

Kannick died in the White Birch Remand Unit on Aug. 20, 2015. Jennifer Berjian, a registered psychiatric nurse who worked there at the time, said she did split shifts from 7 a.m to 12 p.m. and then again from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. She said she depended on corrections workers to be her "eyes and ears" while she was gone and was not allowed to visit inmates unsupervised.

She testified to seeing Kannick at different times, giving her Motrin, Gravol and kaopectate to deal with opioid withdrawal.

Breanna Kannick was brought into custody for failing to appear in court on drug possession charges. She was unresponsive in her cell. (Breanna Kannick/Instagram)

Withdrawal seemed normal, no red flags, nurse says

Berjian testified to coming into work around 7 a.m. the morning of Kannick's death. She said the overnight workers raised no concerns about Kannick's well-being and that Kannick was experiencing a normal withdrawal.

Berjian told the jury she requested to see Kannick before she was taken for a court appearance in Moose Jaw, but workers told Bejian she had to wait as they were busy getting some of the women ready to leave.

She testified to hearing from one of the officers that at one point, Kannick had been on the floor of her cell seemingly throwing a "temper tantrum" about going to court, but did eventually go back to her bed.

'I was shocked'

The jury heard it was after Kannick's death that Berjian learned Kannick had tripped, fallen down and hit her head on the cell floor.

"I was shocked when I saw it," she said Monday.

Berjian said she went to Kannick's cell after being alerted black liquid was coming out of Kannick's mouth and nose. She recalled arriving at the cell, sitting down beside Kannick on the bed and rubbing her back.

She testified to telling Kannick emergency services were being called. Kannick rolled back on the bed, Berjian said.

Last moments

"She looked exhausted," Berjian said.

She said Kannick was breathing.

Berjian testified she ran back to the unit's clinic to grab her nursing bag and blood pressure machine. She said when she returned she checked Kannick's blood oxygen, which was quite low, then she used a simple oxygen mask on her.

She said Kannick's oxygen levels came up.

'There was no pulse'

"I thought she was getting better," Berjian testified.

She said she went to check Kannick's blood pressure and the arm she was trying to put a cuff on was stiff.

Berjian said she then saw her oxygen was at zero.

"There was no pulse," she testified.

Kannick's mother and aunt left the room, coming back moments later.

CPR on bed, not floor

Berjian said she told the two officers who were in the cell with her to start CPR. She said she kind of panicked.

The jury heard Berjian and the officers did two-person CPR on Kannick on her bed while they waited for emergency services to arrive.

"It seemed like forever for the ambulance to get there," Berjian said.

When asked by a lawyer why she didn't put Kannick on the floor to do CPR, Berjian said, "I didn't want to take time." She said there was vomit on the floor and she did not have a full picture of what had happened to Kannick.



Cross-examination of Berjian`s testimony at the coroner's inquest was set to begin Tuesday afternoon.