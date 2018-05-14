Inquest into death of Breanna Kannick resumes today
21-year-old died while in custody in August 2015
The Regina inquest into the death of Breanna Kannick will resume on Monday.
Kannick died while in custody at the White Birch Female Remand Unit in Regina in August 2015.
The 21-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell and she was later pronounced dead. Kannick was believed to be suffering from opioid withdrawal.
Kannick's mother has filed a lawsuit against Saskatchewan and 11 employees who worked at the remand centre at the time of her daughter's death.
The suit alleges the defendants failed to take reasonable steps to ensure Kannick was safe on the premises and failed to provide the necessities of life.
The inquest began in March. Proceedings will get underway at 9:30 a.m. CST.
Coroner Alma Wiebe of Saskatoon will preside at the inquest.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.