Inquest into death of Breanna Kannick resumes today

The Regina inquest into the death of Breanna Kannick will resume on Monday.

Kannick died while in custody at the White Birch Female Remand Unit in Regina in August 2015.

The 21-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell and she was later pronounced dead. Kannick was believed to be suffering from opioid withdrawal.

Kannick's mother has filed a lawsuit against Saskatchewan and 11 employees who worked at the remand centre at the time of her daughter's death.

The suit alleges the defendants failed to take reasonable steps to ensure Kannick was safe on the premises and failed to provide the necessities of life.

The inquest began in March. Proceedings will get underway at 9:30 a.m. CST.

Coroner Alma Wiebe of Saskatoon will preside at the inquest.