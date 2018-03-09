The inquest into the death of Breanna Kannick will take place in Regina from March 26-29.

Kannick, 21, died in Aug. 2015 after she went into medical distress at the White Birch Female Remand Unit in Regina, Sask. She was found unresponsive in her cell.

Kannick was in custody after she failed to appear in court. She was scheduled to have a bail hearing on the day she died.

The inquest will be held at the Holiday Inn on Prince of Wales Drive in Regina. Proceedings will get underway at 10 a.m. on the first day.

When a person dies in custody, an inquest is usually called unless the death was found to be from natural causes and unpreventable.

The aim of an inquest is to delve into the details surrounding someone's death, when and where they died, and just how they died.

A six-person jury will have evidence sworn before them and then if determined to be necessary, recommendations can be made so that similar circumstances might be avoided in the future.

Coroner Alma Wiebe will preside at the inquest.