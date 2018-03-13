A 28-year-old from Big River First Nation is facing several charges—including unauthorized possession of a firearm, break and enter and theft of a motor vehicle—after an alleged break-in at a rural property near Spiritwood, Sask.

Spiritwood RCMP said officers responded to a break-in around 12:30 a.m. CST Tuesday morning.

Police said a firearm was discharged during the incident. The 28-year-old man in custody is not the person who fired the gun.

No injuries have been reported to police.

A white 2017 Ford F350 dually truck with the license plate 995 FTF is still missing.

Police said they have not located this vehicle and the public is being asked to stay away from the truck and instead report it to police if they see it.

RCMP would not clarify who discharged the firearm or if there are any other suspects.