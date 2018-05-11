St. Louis-area resident fires gun during break-and-enter

RCMP in Saskatchewan are looking for a suspect after a report of a break-and-enter on a rural property north of St. Louis, Sask. this week.



On May 9 at about 4:40 a.m. CST, Prince Albert and Wakaw RCMP detachments received a call about a suspicious person, according to a news release.



The property owner said he found a man inside one of the buildings.

The caller said he went back to his home to get a firearm and fired one shot into the air, after which the suspect left the property.

The RCMP news release said bringing an firearm into a situation can make it more dangerous.

"We recommend that for their own safety, property owners should not attempt to confront or subdue suspects, nor should they pursue suspects or suspect vehicles," said the statement. "Instead, they should secure their own safety and the safety of their families, call police and observe and note as many details as possible."



The caller told RCMP the suspect was in an SUV, the release said. Officers could not locate the vehicle or the suspect.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Wakaw RCMP at 306-233-5810.