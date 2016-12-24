The Greenwater RCMP are asking for the public's help in solving a break and enter that happened in Kelvington, Sask. on Dec. 22.

It happened sometime during the night between the 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Hillside Drive. An unknown individual entered a home and stole various items of clothing and jewelry.

The RCMP reminds residents to lock the doors to their homes and vehicles and keep spare keys out of eyesight.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Greenwater RCMP at 1-306-322-2550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.