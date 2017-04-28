Regina's Brandt Centre might be going by a new name soon.

Evraz Place put out an advertisement this week looking for a new title sponsor for the hockey arena and entertainment facility.

The 6,000-seat building currently known as the Brandt Centre is home to the Regina Pats and a variety of other sporting events, concerts and award shows throughout the year.

Originally named the Agridome, Brandt became the title sponsor of the facility in 2005. One of the owners of the Pats is also behind Brandt.

Interested potential sponsors have been asked to contact Regina Exhibition Association Limited, a not-for-profit corporation that operates Evraz Place, no later than May 19.

This means one of the most well-known venues in the city may be undergoing a name change quite soon.

Neither Brandt nor Evraz Place responded to immediate requests for comment.