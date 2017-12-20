Quarterback Brandon Bridge has signed a one-year contract through the 2018 season, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced.

The 25-year-old is back with the Riders for his fourth CFL season and his third with the Green and White.

'A player with his size, athletic ability and competitive drive has unlimited potential.' - Chris Jones, Riders manager and head coach

Bridge dressed for all 18 regular-season games last season, completing 92 of 138 pass attempts for 1,236 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the playoffs, Bridge completed 11 of 21 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown.

In his lone start of the season, Bridge, a Toronto native, threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns to help the Riders pick up a road win in Hamilton. He created CFL history in that appearance, becoming the first Canadian quarterback in more than 30 years to throw three touchdowns in one game.

"Brandon is a good young quarterback who has shown a lot of growth. A player with his size, athletic ability and competitive drive has unlimited potential," said Chris Jones, Riders manager and head coach, in a news release.

The team is building its core group of players and the signing of Bridge is part of that process, said Jones.