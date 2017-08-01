Regina city council approved just over $1 million for upgrades to the Brandt Centre Monday evening — improvements organizers of the 2018 Memorial Cup, which will be held in Regina, argued were needed ahead of the tournament.

The money will be earmarked for upgrades to glass, boards, lighting and dressing rooms located within the building.

Council also approved $250,000 to fund Memorial Cup operations, in addition to the $1 million earmarked for renovations.

The Brandt Centre is 40 years old and councillors pointed out that any upgrades made for the junior hockey tournament will be in use long after next May's Memorial Cup.

A sound system upgrade, estimated to be cost roughly $430,000, was initially proposed along with other arena improvements, but that element of the plan was later dropped.

The total cost of renovations — originally estimated at $4 million — decreased to about $3.6 million as a result of the removing the sound system upgrade from the plan.

Regina Exhibition Association Limited, which operates Evraz Place — home to the Brandt Centre — estimates the Memorial Cup will generate about $11 million for the city.

"This is a simple, simple investment that we all gain from," said Coun. Mike O'Donnell.