The second person charged in connection with the gang-related shooting of northern Saskatchewan man Troy Napope has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Braidy Vermette was originally charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2015 killing of Napope, 23. Vermette pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday at Court of Queen's Bench in Prince Albert, Sask. He was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 20 years.

Last May, Skylar Patrick Bird, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with Napope's death. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Troy Napope, 23, was last seen at a party in Prince Albert in May of 2015. His remains were found in a slough just outside Prince Albert on April 20, 2016. (RCMP)

Napope was last seen at a party in Prince Albert in May of 2015. He was reported missing after his vehicle was found burning in a group of trees on Whitfield Road in the city.

Napope's remains were discovered the following spring in a slough outside of Prince Albert.

Vermette was charged in connection with Napope's death in 2016.

Escaped from custody

Vermette made headlines in early 2016 for briefly escaping from the Prince Albert Correctional Centre.

He also pleaded guilty Tuesday to using a firearm while committing an indictable offence of escaping custody.

In March 2016, while police were escorting Vermette to hospital for a laceration to his arm, two male assailants wearing masks attacked the guards with a gun and bear spray.

Vermette escaped with the men and was re-apprehended about a week later, after leaving a burning house in the Prince Albert area.

He'll serve an additional seven years for the firearm offence, concurrent with the life sentence he was given Tuesday.