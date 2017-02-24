A new workshop in Regina called Braids and Beers is hoping to help dads get a handle on their kids' hair.

The first how-to hair workshop is happening Saturday at Avant Garde Beauty College, and it's meant to give dads the skills to wash, detangle and style their daughter's hair.

Curtis Medernach, an organizer of Braids & Beers, said interest in the workshop has gone beyond expectation.

They are running the workshop every two months, and he said the first three workshops have completely booked up. He also said he hopes the workshop offers fathers and daughters some quality time.

New skills

"I wanted to get those extra skills for my daughter," said Earl McLeod, a dad from east of Rosetown, Sask., participating in the workshop.

"We now have a second daughter in our household, and I believe that I just need that extra skill set because mom's going to be pretty busy with baby now," McLeod said.

McLeod's eldest daughter is four years old, and he said she has long, thick hair.

"I don't really have much [hair] anyway, so my morning routine is very easy," McLeod said.

"She needs a little bit more treatment."

'I didn't really get to do that with my G.I. Joes when I was younger.' - Earl McLeod, participant in father-daughter hair workshop

McLeod said his daughter is excited for the event, as she will enjoy a day of pampering with other girls and her dad.

McLeod's current skills consist of brushing, but he said he wants to learn ponytails and braiding.

"I didn't really get to do that with my G.I. Joes when I was younger."

The workshop include appetizers and beer, juice for the kids, as well as a take-home care kit for the dad's future use. There will also be a competition at the end of the workshop to see who can do the best ponytail or braid.

The event is in partnership with Leopold's Tavern and Rebellion Brewing.