Brad Wall has one foot out the door of the premier's office but he's still the most popular provincial head in Canada, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.

Wall, who has been involved in a dispute with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley over beer and licence plates, has seen his popularity increase to 53 per cent since June when it sat at a 45 per cent approval rating.

"Wall has risen to a familiar place — and will leave politics as most popular premier in the country. This is a position he has held or co-held in each quarter of tracking since 2010," the institute said in its latest report.

Wall, who has been Saskatchewan's premier since 2007, has held or co-held the title of most popular premier in each quarter of tracking since 2010 (Angus Reid Institute)

Since June, Wall's government has shuffled cabinet, walked back multiple cuts made in the March 22 provincial budget and made plans to elect a new leader following his August retirement announcement.

While Wall's popularity is still the highest in Canada, it's not where it was last December. Then, his popularity sat at 71 per cent, according to another Angus Reid survey.

The poll was conducted Dec. 7-14 through an online survey of 1,049 Sask. Angus Reid Institute Forum members. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size with this sample plan would carry a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Any discrepancies would be due to numbers being rounded.