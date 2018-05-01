Brad Wall working in Calgary as adviser for business law firm

Former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has a new job in Calgary as a special adviser for law firm Osler, Hoskin and Harcourt LLP.

The firm announced the move on its website Tuesday. The news release says Wall will be based in Osler's Calgary office.

Wall announced his retirement from politics back in August, in the middle of his third term in office and after more than a decade as the most popular premier in Canada.

"Our firm and our clients will benefit enormously from the strategic insights, practical business solutions, and collaborations Brad Wall has formed over a stellar political career," an email by the firm obtained by CBC said.

Wall stepped down in January. Scott Moe was chosen as the new leader of the Saskatchewan Party and premier.

Wall was elected as an MLA in 1999 where he served the riding of Swift Current.

He then became Saskatchewan Party leader in 2004 and won the 2007 provincial election, where he took office until his retirement.