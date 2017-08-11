Business leaders say Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall's pending retirement means they're losing an ally and champion of free enterprise.

However, labour leaders and environmental organizations aren't as enthused about Wall's legacy.

Scott Saxberg, CEO of Crescent Point Energy, says Wall's push for lower taxes and less regulation helped his company to become the largest producer of oil and gas in Saskatchewan.

John Hopkins, CEO of the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce, says Wall's policies have fuelled much economic growth in the province over the past decade.

Colleen Collins of the Canada West Foundation says Wall has been a strong voice for removing trade barriers.

But Saskatchewan union leader Bob Bymoen says Wall's time in power has been defined by privatizing government departments and replacing workers with private contractors and consultants.

Keith Stewart of Greenpeace Canada says Wall's long-standing opposition to a carbon tax puts him on the wrong side of history.