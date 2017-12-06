Thursday marks Premier Brad Wall's final day in the Saskatchewan legislative assembly.

Wall announced in August that he was retiring from politics after nearly 14 years as the leader of the Saskatchewan Party.

He will stay on as premier until the Sask. Party elects its new leader on Jan. 27.

First elected as premier in 2007, Wall has served as the MLA for Swift Current since 1999. He was acclaimed as leader of the party in 2004.

During the 2016 provincial election, the Saskatchewan Party won 51 out of 61 seats under Wall's leadership. His popularity took a significant hit after the most recent budget, which saw the province post a $685-million deficit.

At the beginning of his last fall sitting of the legislature, he said his goals for this session included implementing elements of the government's 2020 Plan for Growth, and addressing election promises such as individualized money for children with autism and property tax deferrals for seniors with incomes below $70,000.

His last day in the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly will be mostly business as usual. At the end of the session, Wall will make his last speech in the assembly, and move that the House be adjourned.