A Manitoba company has been fined $140,000 for a workplace accident in Saskatchewan that left a worker paralyzed.

Brad Hammond Construction Ltd. of Brandon, Man., pleaded guilty Wednesday in Carlyle provincial court to an occupational health and safety violation.

The business admitted to failing to ensure that workers use a fall protection system at a site where they may plunge three metres or more.

The accident happened on July 18, 2016, when a worker fell from a roof at a job site near Arcola, Sask.

The company was fined $100,000 plus a $40,000 surcharge.

One other charge was stayed.