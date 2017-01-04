A 16-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a semi-truck on the Trans-Canada Highway at Grenfell, Sask., Tuesday night.

The boy was a pedestrian on the highway at around 7:40 p.m. CST when he was hit by the eastbound truck at the junction between the Trans-Canada (also known as Highway 1) and Highway 47.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the RCMP said Wednesday.

The man driving the transport truck was not injured and remained at the scene for police to arrive.

The eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada was closed while an investigation took place, but reopened at around 2:40 a.m.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and members from the Broadview detachment continue to investigate.

The boy's name or home community haven't been released.

Grenfell is about 120 kilometres east of Regina.