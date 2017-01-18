Regina police have charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly threatened people with a sawed-off shotgun on Tuesday night.

Police say, starting at 9:30 p.m. CST, people were threatened at two North Central locations: The first near the corner of Montague Street and Fifth Avenue and the second on the 1400 block of Queen Street.

The victims include a man and a woman. No one was hurt.

Officers arrested the teen in the neighbourhood.

He's charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm obtained by crime, and numerous other offences, including violating court orders.

The youth, who is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon, can't be named because of his age.