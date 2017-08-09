The family of Colten Boushie will hold a memorial feast Wednesday, the one year anniversary of Boushie's death.

Boushie's uncle, Alvin Baptiste, told CBC the family had invited everyone, even the RCMP.

It was on Aug. 9, 2016 that 22-year-old Colten Boushie was shot and killed on a farm near Biggar, Sask. Police later charged Gerald Stanley with second-degree murder in Boushie's death.

Stanley, who is out on bail, pleaded not guilty. His trial will take place Jan. 29 to Feb. 15, 2018.

Racial tensions were high in the province after the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations felt the initial RCMP release indicated there may have been a connection to a spate of rural farm thefts and crime in the area.

RCMP also surrounded the home of Debbie Baptiste, Boushie's mother, on the Red Pheasant First Nation, searched the home, and questioned the family in the immediate aftermath of his death.

The Boushie family's Toronto-based lawyer, Chris Murphy, later slammed the RCMP for botching its handling of a key piece of evidence — the SUV which Boushie and his friends were riding in on the day of the killing.

Colten Boushie, 22, was killed on a rural property near Biggar, Sask. (Colten Boushie's Facebook page)

The vehicle sat in the parking lot of a towing company, exposed to the elements which Murphy said "essentially destroyed" what may have become key evidence.

Still, despite the way things have gone, Boushie's family hopes the feast will be just one step on the long journey to healing.

Alvin Baptiste told CBC he hopes the feast will lift the spirits of his sister and other family members, but closure is proving difficult during the long court process.