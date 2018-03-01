Saskatchewan residents are asking for widespread changes to prevent young Indigenous people from being failed by government-run systems.

In the wake of not-guilty-verdicts in the trials of Gerald Stanley, who was charged with killing Colten Boushie, and Raymond Cormier, who was charged with killing Tina Fontaine, community members in Regina have set up a camp called "Justice for our Stolen Children" at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Wednesday.

"We lose our children to the system, we lose them to violence, and if we get a day in court, there is no justice," said Richelle Dubois, a spokesperson for the camp. "That ends today, we will camp until they can prove real changes are happening."

Dubois' son Haven died in 2015 and she said her numerous requests to re-open the investigation have been ignored.

The camp is an open space for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike. (SRC)

A space of resistance

The camp is described by organizers as a space of resistance against government systems, and outreach and education open to Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

Several camps were organized after the two high-profile trials saw the acquittals of Stanley and Cormier who were both facing murder charges.

Cormier was acquitted of the murder of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine on February 22.

Additionally, Stanley was acquitted of murder after shooting and killing 22-year-old Colten Boushie of the Red Pheasant First Nation.

"Community members are tired of the situation that is happening within the justice system, within social services, within all of these systems meant to dictate how Indigenous people live their lives," said Robin Pitawanakwat, member of the Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism and Colonialism No more.

Organizers said although the federal government increased funding for child welfare on Tuesday, money is not the solution.

Over the next five years, the funds will increase proposed spending for First Nation child welfare services to about $1.1 billion per year.

"There are tangible ways that the justice system and social services can change their behaviour immediately," she said, adding discontinuing lengthy solitary confinement for Indigenous people and re-opening investigations as ways of reparation.

Participants are invited to bring pictures of loved ones they say have been lost in the system to place at a memorial set up in the Legislative Building lawn.