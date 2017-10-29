Taking care of yourself isn't selfish.

That's the message Regina-born author Lisa Driver wants to get across in her new book Boundaries and Bucket-Filling: How to Say No to Others and Yes to You.

The self-help book, published by Regina company Driverworks, advocates for taking time for yourself instead of focusing solely on others and their needs.

Driver, who is also a life coach, said she was inspired to write the book after years of giving to the point of exhaustion. And she wasn't alone. She also saw a pattern among her clients.

"I would get to the point where I would be physically ill. My body would physically make me calm down, relax, take a break, before I could go back to being the fixer and the nurturer," she said.

Driver (left) will be at the Health and Wellness Expo for her book launch until 5 p.m. CST on Sunday at Lumsden's Centennial Hall. (Lisa Driver/Facebook)

Driver said it's important to identify negative relationships and get out.

"You go into a situation hoping that you can influence and hoping that you can help everybody and make everybody happy," she said. "It doesn't always work. We don't always mesh as personalities and we need to be OK with that."

The wife and mother, who now lives in Alberta, said putting joy in other people's hands is a risky bet. She said people need to make their own joy and realize that doing something good for themselves helps others as well.

"When we're shining, we inspire those around us. When you're saying yes to yourself you're really just giving yourself permission to lead by example," she said.

Driver's quick tips:

1) Balance work and play - "Start with five minutes a day of taking care of yourself and watch as your life transforms," Driver said.

2) Take inventory - Where are things working and where could things be different? Who was there when you needed them?

3) Avoid 'happiness leeches' - Are people in your life draining you of joy? It may be time to cut them off,

Driver will be at the Health and Wellness Expo for her book launch until 5 p.m. CST on Sunday at Lumsden's Centennial Hall.

Her books are also available online.