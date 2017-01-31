Ditching some contraband when the heat is rolling up on you is something that usually only works in movies.

That didn't stop someone from trying at the North Portal border crossing, where Saskatchewan meets North Dakota. The traveller threw a loaded .45-calibre handgun onto the pavement, the Canada Border Services Agency described in a highlights reel of sorts of 2016 border happenings.

The authorities were not fooled and the person was fined $10,000.

Reenacting scenes from West Side Story isn't going to get any easier in Saskatchewan as more than 1,600 switchblades were seized from a commercial trailer at the North Portal crossing.

Tasers, pepper spray and brass knuckles were also seized throughout the year.

Overall, nearly 1,700 prohibited weapons were kept off Saskatchewan streets, the CBSA says. Almost two dozen undeclared firearms — 14 of which were handguns — were seized in 2016 at Saskatchewan land border crossings.

Weapons weren't the only thing getting halted, though.

In June, border officers at the Saskatoon International Airport seized 147 litres of undeclared alcohol.

Two months earlier, 222 kilograms of undeclared tobacco was seized at the North Dakota crossing.

In one case, a man attempted to cross the border to live with his girlfriend, whom he met online. The only problem was his girlfriend turned out to be underage: 13 years old.

Officers also confiscated suspected child porn on six different occasions.

More than 480 people were denied entering Canada and turned away at the North Portal crossing due to criminal records, the CBSA said.

And seven charges were laid in an immigration fraud case — the first time the CBSA prosecuted such a case in Saskatchewan.