Breaking the mould of his traditional Jamaican upbringing was something Shaun Boothe felt he had to do in order to be truly happy.

Hip-hop artist and motivational speaker Shaun Boothe will arrive in Saskatchewan to present at schools across the province starting Monday. He spoke with CBC Radio's Sask. Weekend to discuss the basis of his Live Your Legacy tour taking place across southern and central Saskatchewan from October 16 to 25.

"To be honest im hoping to unlock the greatness that really lies within all of us, and it's not just for young people it's for adults, it's for all of us," said Shaun Boothe.

The Toronto-based artist focused the tour around his music and storytelling. He discusses the lives of icons like Terry Fox, Martin Luther King Jr. and Oprah.

"I think those stories, the early beginnings before they made it, those parts of the stories of these icons are most inspiring because it humanizes them," he said. "They're just regular people with the same amount of time, the same amount of tools and talent."

Growing up traditionally

For Boothe, embarking on his hip-hop and speaking career came with its own set of challenges. His traditional Jamaican parents weren't initially fond of his drive to pursue a career in hip-hop.

"That culture is all about just go to school, get an education, get a stable job. Those are the lessons, the keys of success, that were passed down to them, but when I wanted to go a different route, it was difficult."

Fast forward

Today, his music has played on commercial radio stations across Canada. Other accomplishments include speaking at the 2014 TEDex conference and a nomination for a 2012 Much Music Video Award.

"I just really encourage everyone to come up with something powerful and positive for the future before they get hit with the thousand nos and all the nay-sayers," he said.

"There is such a thirst for positive messages."