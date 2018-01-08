Looking for things to read in the new year? Look no further.

CBC has polled a number of prominent people (and book lovers!) in Regina about their 2018 book recommendations, and what they are looking forward to reading this year.

Sandra Butel

Butel is the artistic director of the Regina Folk Festival.

The Happiness Trap - Russ Harris​

Frankenstein- Mary Shelley

The 5 Love Languages- Gary Chapman

If Nobody Speaks of Remarkable Things- Jon McGregor

The Two Truths about Love: The Art and Wisdom of Extraordinary Relationships- Jason B. Fischer

Sandra Butel says Frankenstein is her all-time favourite book. (Feedbooks)

"Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is my favourite because of it's focus on personal responsibility....taking care of our own crap."

Chris Best

Best is a former Saskatchewan Roughrider and current Mechanical Engineer living in Regina.

Churchhill a Life- Martin Gilbert

Ghost Wars- Steve Cole

This Kind of War- T. R. Fehrenbach

Green Eggs and Ham- Dr. Suess (Which Best said he reads to his 3-year-old daughter)

The Subtle Art of Not Giving an F***- by Mark Manson

Best said The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*** was helpful through his transition out of professional football. (Amazon)

Best said his personal trainer at the time recommended the book to him when he was transitioning from life as an athlete to "regular life."

"It's really a good book about expending your mental energy positively on things you want to concentrate on and no using all of your energy on negativity or things that you don't need to focus on," he said.

Mayor Michael Fougere

Blink- Malcolm Gladwell

Master of the Senate: The Years of Lyndon Johnson III- Robert Caro

Les Misérables- Victor Hugo

Ty Cobb: A Terrible Beauty- Charles Leerhsen

​Triumph of the City- Edward Glaeser

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said Triumph of the City is on his 2018 reading list. (Good Reads)

Fougere says Glaeser's books are "a good reference."

"Edward Glaeser is a leading thinker on cities and this is a discussion on how important cities are to our lives and the world. It talks about how cities progress and how they grow."

Dawn Dumont

Dumont is a Saskatchewan author who most recently penned the novel Glass Beads.

Indigenous Writes- Chelsea Vowel

When we were alone- David Robertson and Julie Flett

​This Accident of Being Lost- Leanne Simpson

Dawn Dumont says the This Accident of Being Lost has the best cover of 2017 "hands down." (Anansi)

Dumont said Simpson's book had the best cover of 2017. She also commended the content.

"The poetry is original and it's fluid and it's authentic and I love it so much that if I find a great poem I'll actually take it into my coworkers office and read it to her, which she hates. But she has to listen to me."

Courtney Bates-Hardy

Bates-Hardy is the executive director of the Saskatchewan Book Awards and an author.

What the soul doesn't want - Lorna Crozier

It- Stephen King

The Bone Mother- David Demchuk

The Science of Monsters- Matt Kaplan

It was recently turned into a full-length feature film (Amazon)

"I wrote poetry so of course I like to read it as well," said Bates-Hardy. "But then my research for my writing is often fueled by non-fiction.

"And I love novels as well."

The local writer suggests the website goodreads, which you can use to keep track of what you're reading and what you want to read. You can also see what other people are reading and what they rate each book.