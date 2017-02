There was a major fire at a restaurant in Saskatoon on Tuesday night.

The Bonanza Steakhouse at 3010 Eight Street E. caught fire just before midnight.

The fire burned through the building's roof. After crews had battled it for about 45 minutes, a second alarm was declared.

Crews kept working on the fire for the next several hours.

The Bonanza Steakhouse burned for hours into Wednesday morning.

A fire investigator is on the scene, although there is no immediate word on a possible cause.

No one was injured.