Students and staff at a high school in North Battleford, Sask., have been forced to leave the building after a bomb threat was made Thursday afternoon, according to RCMP.

RCMP were alerted around 1:20 p.m. CST to an unconfirmed bomb threat made against John Paul II Collegiate.

The building has been evacuated and RCMP officers are currently on scene.

Students' parents have been told about the ongoing situation, while students are being held at a safe location, say RCMP.