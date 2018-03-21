White Butte RCMP say the death of a man found Monday on a grid road is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers responded to a call about a sudden death near Highway 6 on a grid road northeast of Regina, according to an RCMP news release.

The man's identity or age hasn't been confirmed, but police say he was an adult.

Officers are asking the public to report any suspicious vehicles travelling along Township Road 184 to the Fleet Street intersection between Sunday night and Monday morning.

They're also asking anyone who travelled that road between those hours to contact RCMP, regardless of whether they witnessed anything.