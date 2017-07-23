Regina police and EMS were dispatched to a Glencairn park after receiving a report of there being a dead person on a park pathway.

On Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. CST police and EMS rushed to the 2700 block of Howell Drive. Once there EMS determined the person was dead. Police are currently investigating and ask that people stay away from the crime scene.

Police say there is no current threat or safety concern posed to people in the neighbourhood.

The police ask that anyone with information pertinent to the investigation call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.