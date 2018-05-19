Marijuana legalization, opioid use raise concerns as boating season begins: advocacy group

The impending legalization of marijuana and the use of prescription opioids are raising new concerns for boating safety groups, with one director saying his council is preparing for more instances of more people boating while impaired.

"For many years, alcohol has constituted 40 per cent of boating-related fatalities," said Ian Gilson, with the Canadian Safe Boating Council. But now, he's worried there's a new stress to worry about with legalization of recreational marijuana use, which is expected to happen this year.

"We're feeling that basically, once it's legalized, those people who are current users will certainly use it more openly and more frequently. And those people who to date have only been curious will get into using, or at least trying, marijuana while they're outdoors enjoying themselves, aspects of that being on the water," Gilson said.

Just over two weeks ago, a man drowned in Manitoba's Red River after the boat he was in capsized. The man operating the boat was arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death.

"You've got the wind, the waves and the rocking motion that are already stressors when it comes to being out on the water," said Gilson. "And you add into the mix intoxicants like drugs or alcohol and it really becomes a problem."

Colder water temperatures earlier in May are also an issue, with cold water sapping people's energy within minutes, he said, noting wearing a life-jacket is another factor the council stresses during National Safe Boating Awareness Week, which began Saturday.

Over the May long weekend, more people are out at popular boating locations. Gilson notes that boaters who are impaired may not see people swimming in the water or be aware of other factors that may cause accidents, or may take more risks while boating.

"I don't mean to preach a 'go boating and die' message by any stretch of the imagination. As far as I'm concerned, I feel most at home when I'm on the water," he said.

"But it just demands your full attention."