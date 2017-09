A 70-year-old man is dead after a boat capsized on Lake Diefenbaker on Monday.

It happened near Danielson Provincial Park, which is just over 100 kilometres south of Saskatoon, at around 10:45 a.m. CST.

Two men had been operating the boat when it capsized. One man was able to swim to shore and seek help from a nearby boater. The other man was found dead in the water.

The man who died was from Saskatoon. RCMP say his name will not be released.