The intense weather conditions seen across Saskatchewan this weekend are continuing for residents of the Wakaw and Melfort areas.

RCMP said whiteout conditions exist, with zero visibility reported at times, and said there have already been collisions and people stranded.

Environment Canada said the blizzard will bring up to 10 centimetres of snow to the area before clearing off tonight.

Whiteout conditions in the Melfort and Wakaw area have prompted RCMP to issue a warning to drivers. ( Ryan Goeres/CBC)

Some locals were measuring much more than that.

Officers are warning people to use extreme caution if driving.