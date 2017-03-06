Regina and southeastern Saskatchewan, which have been subject to storm warnings since the weekend, are now in the thick of it.

After a stretch of warm weather, Old Man Winter has made his triumphant return.

The blizzard conditions, which started in the late hours of Sunday night and early Monday morning, are expected to last until Tuesday night, according to Environment Canada.

Regina's forecast

Monday's snowfall is expected to be 10 centimetres with an addition two centimetres during the night, and wind gusts ranging from 40 kilometres per hour up to 70 km/h.

Tuesday could see another two centimetres of snow fall, with wind gusts between 60 km/h to 80 km/h.

Thursday and Friday will see sunny skies but low temperatures are forecasted to persist for the rest of the week.