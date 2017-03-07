Gusting winds and blowing snow have shut down many highways in Saskatchewan, mainly in the southeastern part of the province.

Most of the highways closed are near the Carlyle and Estevan areas. Highway 47, from Estevan to the U.S. border, is closed due to zero visibility and blowing snow.

The same conditions have also shut down that highway further north, from Stoughton north to the Highway 1 junction near Grenfell.

Highway 47 from Grenfell north to the Highway 247 junction has also been closed.

Highway 22, from the K2 mine to Gerald, has been closed due to a collision which claimed the life of one man.

Several other highways in the eastern portion of the province, including Highways 1, 16 and 123, have been closed due to highway closures in Manitoba.

One truck driver, Carlton Larsen, was out on the road and drove from Estevan to Regina earlier Tuesday. Larsen said there were dangerous driving conditions, such as zero visibility, for most of the drive.

Regina's landfill has been closed due to the gusting winds of more than 60 kilometres per hour. It is expected to re-open Wednesday.