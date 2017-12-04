When cadets take part in their training at the RCMP Academy, they will now also participate in a blanket exercise designed to immerse people in Indigenous history and experiences.

On Monday 25 RCMP instructors, including Indigenous and Francophone people, stood on blankets symbolizing Turtle Island at the training centre in Regina.

Kairos Canada representatives and an elder walked participants through the history of Indigenous people, including pre-contact, treaty-making, colonization, all the way through modern times.

These RCMP instructors will be trained to reproduce the exercise with cadets.

From Dec. 5 onwards, each cadet troop training in Regina will complete the exercise as part of the module on missing persons.

RCMP instructors taking part in a blanket exercise at Regina's RCMP Academy stand on blankets representing Turtle Island, as they are walked through the history of Indigenous people. (CBC News )

The RCMP Academy says modifying the RCMP Cadet Training Program to include the Kairos Blanket Exercise is happening in the spirit of reconciliation, adding it believes the addition to its curriculum will "engage cadets in the history of our peoples and will have a durable impact on their work in the field."